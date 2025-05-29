Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit declines 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.92% to Rs 460.22 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care declined 15.95% to Rs 32.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.92% to Rs 460.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.48% to Rs 83.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 1711.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1332.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales460.22348.87 32 1711.001332.15 28 OPM %28.4630.97 -26.6727.19 - PBDT121.41100.87 20 393.61310.94 27 PBT61.0254.17 13 162.87140.57 16 NP32.5738.75 -16 83.4683.06 0
