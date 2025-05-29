Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Sales decline 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 78.50% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.15 -53 0.632.93 -79 OPM %14.29-120.00 --14.29-4.44 - PBDT0.02-0.08 LP -0.07-0.02 -250 PBT0.02-0.08 LP -0.07-0.03 -133 NP0.04-0.07 LP -0.05-0.02 -150

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

