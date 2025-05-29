Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Sales rise 1.14% to Rs 98.57 crore

Net Loss of Kanishk Steel Industries reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 98.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 220.00% to Rs 8.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 360.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 388.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales98.5797.46 1 360.01388.08 -7 OPM %1.70-2.93 -2.261.74 - PBDT1.47-2.59 LP 15.939.06 76 PBT0.98-3.23 LP 13.963.81 266 NP-1.61-3.50 54 8.322.60 220

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharika Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharika Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.25% in the March 2025 quarter

IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon