Dr Lal Pathlabs CEO Bharath U resigns

The healthcare service provider has announced that Bharath Uppilliappan has resigned from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key management personnel (KMP) of the company on 3 March 2024.

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. The company offer patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. As on 31 March 2023, the company has 277 clinical laboratories, 5,102 patient service centers (PSCs) and 10,938 pick-up points (PUPs).

The company reported a 53.98% surge in consolidated net profit of Rs 81.3 crore on 10.11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 538.9 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.99% to currently trade at Rs 2,313.70 on the BSE.

Uppilliappans last working day would be on or before 20 May 2024 (close of business hours). He will be taking up an external assignment post that.