Utilties stocks rise

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 50.69 points or 0.92% at 5586.73 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), CESC Ltd (up 2.11%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.06%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.86%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SJVN Ltd (up 1.41%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.17%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.34%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.26%).
On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 4.99%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.82%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.55%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.9 or 0.01% at 73810.05.
The Nifty 50 index was up 17.5 points or 0.08% at 22395.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 256.29 points or 0.56% at 45596.19.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.29 points or 0.25% at 13531.92.
On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1862 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

