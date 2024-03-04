Sensex (    %)
                        
Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 184.81 points or 0.65% at 28533.45 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.39%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.95%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.51%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.14%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.29%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.07%).
On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.23%), Linde India Ltd (down 0.09%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.9 or 0.01% at 73810.05.
The Nifty 50 index was up 17.5 points or 0.08% at 22395.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 256.29 points or 0.56% at 45596.19.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.29 points or 0.25% at 13531.92.
On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1862 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

