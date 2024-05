Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced its launch of Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg in the U.S. market, a therapeutic generic equivalent of ORACEA (doxycycline, USP) Capsules, 40 mg approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy's Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg, are supplied in bottle counts of 30.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News