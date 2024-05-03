HFCL consolidated net profit rises 53.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.46% to Rs 1326.06 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.58% to Rs 329.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 4465.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4743.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of HFCL rose 53.24% to Rs 110.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 1326.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1432.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.