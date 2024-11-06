Business Standard
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.25%

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1300.85, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.35% in last one year as compared to a 25.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1300.85, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 24419.55. The Sensex is at 80155.08, up 0.85%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 1.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22661.25, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1301, up 2.14% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 20.35% in last one year as compared to a 25.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

