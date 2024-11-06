Business Standard
Airtel expands its network across India's northernmost military post

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Bharti Airtel joined hands with the Indian Army to launch its network in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), the northernmost military outpost in the border town. This makes Airtel the only private telecom service provider to offer its services 16700 ft. above the sea level.

The Company has installed 17 mobile towers across Kargil, Siachen, Galwan, Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and the Changthang regions, extending connectivity to remote villages of Ladakh. Airtel worked with the Leh Signalers to execute this challenging task.

Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) are both located in the Ladakh region on the Indo China border at the northeastern corner of the Karakoram Range.

 

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

