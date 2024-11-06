Business Standard
Dollar index zooms to four month high as Trump nears win, DOW futures spike

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The US dollar index spiked today as focus stayed on critical political developments with Donald Trump winning crucial swing states in elections and edging closer to the 270 electoral votes needed for winning the presidency. Dollar index broke above 105 mark and hit a four month high of 105.24. It is up around 1.50% on the day. Major commodities have melted following this rally in the US currency while risk sentiment has been boosted for equities with a 2% spike in the DOW futures.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

