Dr. S Jaishankar urges multilateral reform at Raisina Dialogue

The panel discussion included participation from former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga; Dutch Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hanke Bruins Slot; Foreign Minister of Tanzania, January Makamba; and Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar Bin Mohammed Gargash.

The ninth edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi commenced on 21st February, and it will conclude on 23rd February 2024. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This annual event focuses on geopolitics and geoeconomics and draws attendees from political, business, media, and civil society backgrounds to address global challenges.

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, stressed the urgent need for extensive reform of the multilateral system at the Raisina Dialogue. He highlighted the significant growth of the UN's membership and emphasized the necessity for change, pointing out the lack of multilateral solutions for major global issues over the past five years. Dr. Jaishankar also underscored the importance of preventing the exploitation of global rules for individual gains, using India as an example of a nation that aligns its values, interests, and sentiments for the greater good, and emphasized India's role as a bridging power and its commitment to promoting the concept of Vishwamitra, the universal friend.