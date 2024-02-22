Dr. S Jaishankar urges multilateral reform at Raisina Dialogue

The panel discussion included participation from former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga; Dutch Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hanke Bruins Slot; Foreign Minister of Tanzania, January Makamba; and Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar Bin Mohammed Gargash.
The ninth edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi commenced on 21st February, and it will conclude on 23rd February 2024. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This annual event focuses on geopolitics and geoeconomics and draws attendees from political, business, media, and civil society backgrounds to address global challenges.
