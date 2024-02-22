Tata Tele Business Services to offer Single Number Unified Solution

For Toll-Free and WhatsApp Business

Single Number Unified Solution allows businesses to use their TTBS Toll-Free Number as their WhatsApp Business Number, enabling a smooth omnichannel experience. This cutting-edge solution will transform the customer services by empowering enterprises to centralise their customer engagements, delivering an unparalleled customer support and satisfaction.

Tata Tele Business Services has announced to offer Single Number Unified Solution for Toll-Free and WhatsApp Business. Single Number Unified Solution brings together the power of TTBS Toll-free numbers and superior UX and reach of WhatsApp Business Platform, enabling enterprises to have seamless and impactful interactions with their customers. TTBS has already onboarded businesses from Retail, Manufacturing, Telecom, BFSI and Services sector to enable enhanced customer experience.