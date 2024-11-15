Duropack standalone net profit rises 56.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 8.81 croreNet profit of Duropack rose 56.34% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.818.42 5 OPM %10.229.86 -PBDT1.680.98 71 PBT1.440.79 82 NP1.110.71 56
