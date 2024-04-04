Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DXY Futures Below 104 Mark; Fed Powell stands Mid-way On Rate Cuts

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell stated in his speech on Wednesday that outlook is still quite uncertain, and we face risks on both sides. He said that reducing rates too soon or too much could result in a reversal of the progress we have seen on inflation and ultimately require even tighter policy to get inflation back to 2 percent. However he also emphasized that easing policy too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment. Thus as conditions evolve, monetary policy is well positioned to confront either of these risks, he added. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting on the sidelines below 104 mark awaiting further cues from Fridays non-farm data.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

INR flips back from two month low as US Fed punctures dollar rally

US Dollar Nears 103 Mark Amid Tepid Economic Cues

US Stocks rebound after Powell's remarks

Dollar Index Languishes Around 7-Week High As Fed Powell Dismisses Possibility Of Rate Cuts Anytime Soon

Indices nudge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Market erase early gains; pharma shares decline

AU Bank surges after deposits rise 26% YoY in Q4; total loan book at Rs 82,175 crore

RBL Bank gains after total deposits jumps 22% YoY in Q4

KEC Intl hits life high bagging orders worth Rs 816 cr

Financials stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon