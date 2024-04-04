Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 72.87 points or 0.69% at 10581.76 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 12.1%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 6.03%),AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 4.81%),AGS Transact Technologies Ltd (up 4.62%),RBL Bank Ltd (up 4.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 3.91%), ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.81%), CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (up 3.07%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 3.05%), and Fusion Micro Finance Ltd (up 3.03%).

On the other hand, Capri Global Capital Ltd (down 5.05%), TruCap Finance Ltd (down 2.63%), and IFCI Ltd (down 2.11%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 223.63 or 0.3% at 74100.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.05 points or 0.23% at 22485.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 263.83 points or 0.58% at 45819.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.52 points or 0.37% at 13867.04.

On BSE,2410 shares were trading in green, 689 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

