Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 328.90 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 29.08% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 328.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.48% to Rs 72.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.70% to Rs 1267.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1024.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales328.90282.16 17 1267.221024.46 24 OPM %8.966.91 -8.317.61 - PBDT25.3018.95 34 98.7973.59 34 PBT24.7818.57 33 97.1472.07 35 NP18.2014.10 29 72.3953.83 34
