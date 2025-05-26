TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 254.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 152.23% to Rs 32.21 croreNet profit of TCC Concept rose 254.89% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 152.23% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 107.59% to Rs 42.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 83.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales32.2112.77 152 83.2277.15 8 OPM %77.4046.99 -72.4543.47 - PBDT25.736.21 314 64.8034.00 91 PBT20.814.48 365 54.9527.41 100 NP17.074.81 255 42.1020.28 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
