Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 71.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.47% to Rs 331.18 croreNet profit of Dynamic Cables rose 71.10% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.47% to Rs 331.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.62% to Rs 64.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.51% to Rs 1025.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 768.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales331.18240.91 37 1025.37768.00 34 OPM %10.3210.55 -10.2810.06 - PBDT33.5820.93 60 96.6160.03 61 PBT30.6818.30 68 85.6850.77 69 NP23.5613.77 71 64.8237.77 72
