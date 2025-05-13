Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 5.23 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies rose 16.79% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.34% to Rs 17.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 23.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.235.89 -11 23.0326.15 -12 OPM %60.0464.35 -64.0067.15 - PBDT6.035.97 1 24.5025.18 -3 PBT5.605.60 0 22.9023.53 -3 NP4.734.05 17 17.5517.49 0
