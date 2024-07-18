Just Dial hits life high as Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Just Dial soared 13.34% to Rs 1,173.40 after the company reported 69.33% surge in net profit to Rs 141.22 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 83.40 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 13.6% year on year to Rs 280.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 153.89 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 45.02% from Rs 106.11 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Operating EBITDA soared 119.62% to Rs 80.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 36.7 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Operating EBITDA margin improved to 28.7% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 14.9% recorded in Q1 FY24. The growth in the margin was led by topline growth and cost efficiencies, both on employee costs and other expenses.

Deferred revenue was at Rs 500.1 crore in Q1 FY25, up 23.6% YoY. Cash and investments stood at Rs 4,755.5 crore as on 30 June 2024 compared to Rs 4,159.2 crore as on 30 June 2023 and Rs 4,625.4 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Total Traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 181.3 million, registering a growth of 5.7% YoY and 6% QoQ. The company said that 85.3% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 11.3% on desktop/ PC and 3.4% on its voice platform.

Total active listings stood at 44.9 million as on 30 June 2024, an increase of 18.2% YoY and 3.2% QoQ. 1,373,563 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 29.5 million listings were geocoded as on 30 June 2024, up 25.3% YoY. Total Images in listings stood at 198.3 million, up 32% YoY and up 5.2% QoQ.

Total ratings & reviews stood at 147.1 million at the end of quarter, up 3.1% YoY.

Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter was at 591,650 up 7.9% YoY and 1.4% QoQ, with majority customers getting signed up on monthly payment plans.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone and text (SMS).

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 1,218.95 in today's intra-day session.

