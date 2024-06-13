Business Standard
EaseMyTrip.com wins MICE Excellence Award

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
At Starz of India's Awards 2024
EaseMyTrip.com announced it been honoured with the prestigious MICE Excellence Award at the Starz of India's Awards 2024. This accolade recognises EaseMyTrip's outstanding contributions through its MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) program, which ensures seamless business and exhibition travel solutions for corporate clients. The award highlights the company's commitment to covering every aspect of business travel, making it convenient and efficient for its customers.
