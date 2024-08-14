Eastcoast Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.10 crore

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.1000.9900.27-0.270.27-0.270.22-0.20