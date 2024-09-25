Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PB Fintech Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd and Dabur India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2024. PB Fintech Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd and Dabur India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Easy Trip Planners Ltd crashed 16.70% to Rs 34.18 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 583.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd tumbled 6.44% to Rs 1720.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd lost 5.76% to Rs 1226.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58684 shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd shed 5.15% to Rs 1050. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24120 shares in the past one month.

Dabur India Ltd slipped 4.61% to Rs 625.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50501 shares in the past one month.

