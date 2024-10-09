Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Easy Trip Planners spurts after board to mull bonus issue

Easy Trip Planners spurts after board to mull bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Easy Trip Planners added 1.64% to Rs 33.50 after the company said that its board will meet on Monday, 14 October, 2024 to consider and approve the bonus issue.

The announcement was made during market hours on Wednesday.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest growing, 2nd largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit increased 24.8% to Rs 32.48 crore on 23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 152.60 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds

Market Close Highlights, Oct 9: Sensex sheds 167pts, Nifty nears 25k; RBI MPC holds rates at 6.5%

Zarin Daruwala

Standard Chartered India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire in April 2025

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea fortifies border, cuts final ties with South amid tensions

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news: Cabinet gives nod to supply of fortified rice under welfare schemes till Dec 2028

Dulux

Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel India stock hits new high; zooms 19%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon