NBCC (India) spurts after board to mull bonus issue

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
NBCC (India) rallied 7.26% to Rs 190.55 after the company said that its board will meet on 31 August 2024 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders.
The announcemnet was made after market hours on Tuesday.
NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

