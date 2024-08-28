NBCC (India) spurts after board to mull bonus issue

NBCC (India) rallied 7.26% to Rs 190.55 after the company said that its board will meet on 31 August 2024 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.

The announcemnet was made after market hours on Tuesday.