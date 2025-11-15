Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India rose 4.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.461.43 2 OPM %92.4794.41 -PBDT0.900.85 6 PBT0.900.85 6 NP0.670.64 5
