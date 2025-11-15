Deco-Mica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.43% to Rs 16.43 croreNet loss of Deco-Mica reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.4318.14 -9 OPM %3.595.46 -PBDT-0.110.56 PL PBT-0.530.08 PL NP-0.390.06 PL
