Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.05% to Rs 7.53 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 78.57% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 64.05% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.534.59 64 OPM %66.2777.78 -PBDT3.742.49 50 PBT3.582.35 52 NP2.751.54 79
