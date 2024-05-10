Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.34% to Rs 546.88 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 33.36% to Rs 411.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.78% to Rs 2122.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3023.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 23.35% to Rs 114.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.34% to Rs 546.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 596.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.