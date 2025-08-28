Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services jumps after Abakkus picks up stake

Edelweiss Financial Services jumps after Abakkus picks up stake

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Edelweiss Financial Services rose 3.52% to Rs 111.65 after Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset Manager acquired a stake in the company through a block deal on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

Abakkus Asset Manager purchased 64,30,780 shares, representing 0.68% equity in Edelweiss Financial Services, for a total consideration of Rs 64.3 crore. The shares were acquired at Rs 100 apiece in the transaction executed on the NSE.

On the sell side, Edelweiss Employees Welfare Trust divested 11,29,270 shares (0.12% equity), while Edelweiss Employees Incentives and Welfare Trust sold 53,01,510 shares (0.56% equity). Together, the two trusts offloaded 0.68% stake in the company.

Edelweiss Financial Services is a diversified financial services company with seven independent businesses. The businesses include alternative asset management, mutual fund, asset reconstruction, corporate lending, housing finance, general insurance and life insurance.

 

On a consolidated basis, Edelweiss Financial Services' net profit rose 13.38% to Rs 66.77 crore on 2.37% decline in total income to Rs 2,281.08 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

