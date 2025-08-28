Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets rise, Nikkei up 0.73%

Japanese markets rise, Nikkei up 0.73%

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets advanced after billionaire investor Warren Buffett increased his investments in the country. The Nikkei average recovered from losses to close 0.73 percent higher at 42,828.79 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.65 percent at 3,089.78.

Mitsubishi Corp gained 1.9 percent after a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it had increased its stake in the trading house to 10.23 percent from 9.74 percent. Rival Mitsui & Co rose 1.2 percent.

Technology investor SoftBank rallied 3.2 percent and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron added a little over 2 percent.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

