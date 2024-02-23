Sensex (    %)
                        
Educomp Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 12.00% to Rs 0.88 crore
Net Loss of Educomp Solutions reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.881.00 -12 OPM %-218.18-1700.00 -PBDT-2.98-18.11 84 PBT-3.05-18.19 83 NP-3.05-18.19 83
First Published: Feb 23 2024

