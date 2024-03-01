Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Eicher Motors gains after CV sales rises 2% YoY in Feb'24

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Eicher Motors rose 1.42% to Rs 3,846.90 after the auto maker's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported 1.9% year on year increase in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 7,424 units in February 2024.
The total domestic sales of Eicher trucks and buses grew by 2.1% to 7,246 units while total exports increased 1.9% to 6,930 units in February 2024 over February 2023.
Total sales of volvo trucks and buses declined 5.8% to 178 units in February 2024 as compared with 189 units sold in February 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.
The automobile major's consolidated net profit jumped 34.43% to Rs 995.97 crore on 12.3% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 4,178.84 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Eicher Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Eicher Motors gains as motorcycle sales rises 6% in February

Eicher Motors motorcycle sales rises to 76,187 units in January

Eicher Motors Q3 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 995 cr

Tata Motors hits record high as sales rises 8% YoY in Feb'24

China Market surges on policy support hopes; eyes on NPC session

GST Revenue Soars 12.5% On Year In February 2024

Australia Market climbs to new record

Platinum Industries IPO ends with stellar subscription

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon