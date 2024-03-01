TVS Motor hits record high after total sales jumps 33% YoY in Feb'24

TVS Motors Company rallied 4.70% to Rs 2,242.45 after the company sold 368,424 units in February 2024, registering a growth of 33% as against 276,150 units sold in February 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 184,023 units in February 2024 rising 46% from 126,243 units sold in February 2023. Scooter sales of the company reported 132,152 units in February 2024 as compared to the sale of 104,825 units in February 2023, recording a growth of 26%.

In the electric vehicle segment, the company sold 17,959 units in February 2024, rising 16% from 15,522 units sold in February 2023.

The company's total exports grew by 85% to 98,856 units in February 2024 as against 53,405 units in February 2023. Two-wheeler exports increased 98% to 90,308 units in February 2024 from 45,624 units sold in the similar period last year.

In the three-wheeler segment, the sales of the company reduced by 16% to 10,614 units in February 2024 from 9,124 units in February 2023.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

The company reported 59.11% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 478.75 crore on 25.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,113.94 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

TVS Motors has hit an all-time high of Rs 2,280 in todays intraday session.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 34% to 357,810 units in February 2024 from 267,026 units sold in February 2023. Domestic two-wheeler sales climbed 21% to 267,502 units in February 2024 as against 221,402 units sold in the same period a year ago.