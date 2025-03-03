Monday, March 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors gains as CV sales climb 9% YoY in February

Eicher Motors gains as CV sales climb 9% YoY in February

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Eicher Motors rose 1.86% to Rs 4,861.85 after the company's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported a 9% year on year growth in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 8,092 units in February 2025.

While domestic sales increased by 6.2% to 7,357 units and total exports surged 74.7% to 552 units in February 2025 over February 2024.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in February 2025 stood at 183 units, up by 2.8% YoY.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in Feb25 stood at 90,670 units, which is higher by 19% as compared with 75,935 units in the same month a year ago.

 

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 17% to 77,775 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 33% to 12,895 units in February 2025 over February 2024.

The international business recorded sales of 9,871 units in Feb25, up by 23% as compared with 8,013 units sold in the same period last year.

Also Read

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to

Auto maker stocks climb on upbeat Feb sales; M&M, TVS, Eicher gain over 2%

COFFEE DAY SHARES

Coffee Day Enterprise share soars 20%, hits upper circuit; Here's why

Paytm

Why One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares lost 4% in trade today?

HDFC Bank, HDFC(Photo: Shutterstock)

HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks stocks to buy today

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Should you stick or twist? What to do with ELSS funds in new tax regime

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported 17.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 995.97 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 4,888.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SML Isuzu spurts as Feb sales surges 27% YoY

SML Isuzu spurts as Feb sales surges 27% YoY

Auto shares gain

Auto shares gain

Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks rise

M&M total sales rises 15% YoY to 83,702 units in February 2025

M&M total sales rises 15% YoY to 83,702 units in February 2025

Market drift higher in early trade; breadth positive

Market drift higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon