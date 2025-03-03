Monday, March 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SML Isuzu spurts as Feb sales surges 27% YoY

SML Isuzu spurts as Feb sales surges 27% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

SML Isuzu jumped 5.34% after the vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 1,288 units in February 2025, registering a growth of 27.5% from 1,010 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales jumped 15.3% to 468 units in February 2025 as against 406 units sold in February 2024.

The company has sold 820 units of passenger vehicles in February 2025, up 35.8% YoY.

For the period April to February 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 11,906 units, a marginal decline of 0.2% from 11,929 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

 

The company had reported an 80.2% decline in net profit to Rs 0.53 crore on a 14.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 331.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

