Eicher Motors records 55% growth in motorcycle sales in Aug'25

Eicher Motors records 55% growth in motorcycle sales in Aug'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Eicher Motors has achieved 55% growth in motorcycle sales at 1,14,002 units in month of August 2025 compared to 73,629 units in August 2024. The company's international business grew 39% to 11,126 units.

The company sold 98,631 units of Models with engine capacity upto 350cc (higher by 61% YoY) and 15,371 units of Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc (higher by 23% YoY) during the month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

