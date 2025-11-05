Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 16.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 216.55 croreNet profit of Elantas Beck India rose 16.70% to Rs 36.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 216.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 183.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales216.55183.57 18 OPM %21.7918.06 -PBDT54.2345.47 19 PBT48.5641.61 17 NP36.2631.07 17
