Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 51.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 874.94 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 51.55% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 874.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 812.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales874.94812.71 8 OPM %9.968.65 -PBDT69.5973.88 -6 PBT20.0726.01 -23 NP9.6619.94 -52
