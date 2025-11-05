Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 12.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 1016.50 croreNet profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 12.10% to Rs 139.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 1016.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 876.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1016.50876.50 16 OPM %20.3920.30 -PBDT225.00198.90 13 PBT192.40167.90 15 NP139.90124.80 12
