GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.75% to Rs 439.92 croreNet profit of GNG Electronics rose 41.63% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 439.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales439.92352.65 25 OPM %10.589.32 -PBDT38.3426.05 47 PBT36.1223.61 53 NP32.6623.06 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content