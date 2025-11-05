Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter



Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 24.75% to Rs 439.92 crore

Net profit of GNG Electronics rose 41.63% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 439.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales439.92352.65 25 OPM %10.589.32 -PBDT38.3426.05 47 PBT36.1223.61 53 NP32.6623.06 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

