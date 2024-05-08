Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 22.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 176.58 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 22.83% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 176.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.176.58169.4421.2721.0252.5843.2849.4840.4236.9130.05