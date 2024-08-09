Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 39.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.28% to Rs 177.53 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 39.56% to Rs 135.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.28% to Rs 177.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.177.53128.3899.4099.47176.84127.70176.56127.50135.9597.41