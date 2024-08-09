Vaxfab Enterprises standalone net profit rises 205.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Vaxfab Enterprises rose 205.26% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales04.15 -100 OPM %06.27 -PBDT0.580.26 123 PBT0.580.25 132 NP0.580.19 205
