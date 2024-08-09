Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vaxfab Enterprises standalone net profit rises 205.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Vaxfab Enterprises rose 205.26% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales04.15 -100 OPM %06.27 -PBDT0.580.26 123 PBT0.580.25 132 NP0.580.19 205
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Deadly tornado, flooding, and heavy rains plague residents in Debby's path

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests higher opening for Sensex, Nifty; Ola Electric to list today

India's first round-the-clock grain ATM opened at Mancheswar in Odisha

US election: Kamala Harris 'disrespectful' of her ethnicity, says Trump

Britain on alert for unrest despite anti-racism campaigners halting protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon