Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.38% to Rs 1.20 croreNet profit of Mega Corporation declined 85.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.38% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.200.73 64 OPM %79.1790.41 -PBDT0.130.30 -57 PBT0.030.21 -86 NP0.030.21 -86
