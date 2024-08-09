Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.38% to Rs 1.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Mega Corporation declined 85.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.38% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.200.7379.1790.410.130.300.030.210.030.21