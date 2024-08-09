Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 64.38% to Rs 1.20 crore
Net profit of Mega Corporation declined 85.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.38% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.200.73 64 OPM %79.1790.41 -PBDT0.130.30 -57 PBT0.030.21 -86 NP0.030.21 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Deadly tornado, flooding, and heavy rains plague residents in Debby's path

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests higher opening for Sensex, Nifty; Ola Electric to list today

India's first round-the-clock grain ATM opened at Mancheswar in Odisha

US election: Kamala Harris 'disrespectful' of her ethnicity, says Trump

Britain on alert for unrest despite anti-racism campaigners halting protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon