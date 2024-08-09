Business Standard
Nutech Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 10.27 crore
Net loss of Nutech Global reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.2710.44 -2 OPM %0.973.16 -PBDT-0.120.11 PL PBT-0.210.02 PL NP-0.210.02 PL
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

