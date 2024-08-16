Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electronics Mart India announces closure of retail store in Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad

Electronics Mart India announces closure of retail store in Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Electronics Mart India has decided to close one of its retail stores located at Unit No. Anchor 2A, First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, Telangana, effective from 20 August 2024.
The decision to close this Store has been made after careful consideration of its performance. It is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to optimise its retail network. This closure will have no impact on the Company's overall operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

forex cash dollar deposit

LIVE: India's forex reserves drop by $4.8 bn to $670 bn for the week ended August 9, says RBI

sensex nifty stock market share market

Markets rally as US recession fears ease; Sensex, Nifty jump over 1.6%

FSSAI

FSSAI scaling up training programmes for street vendors across country: CEO

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

10,321 centenarians, 255,000 voters aged 85 & above in Haryana: ECI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon