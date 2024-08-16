Electronics Mart India announces closure of retail store in Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad

The decision to close this Store has been made after careful consideration of its performance. It is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to optimise its retail network. This closure will have no impact on the Company's overall operations.

Electronics Mart India has decided to close one of its retail stores located at Unit No. Anchor 2A, First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, Telangana, effective from 20 August 2024.