Mysore Projects appoints director

16 August 2024

Brigade Enterprises announced that the Board of Directors of Mysore Projects (MPPL) Unlisted Material Subsidiary of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e 16 August, 2024 have approved the appointment of Mr. Abraham George Stephanos (DIN: 06618882) Independent Director of the Company, as an Independent Director on the Board of MPPL w.e.f. 16 August 2024.