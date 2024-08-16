Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Suzlon Energy approves modification in merger scheme

Board of Suzlon Energy approves modification in merger scheme

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 August 2024
The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 16 August 2024 has approved modification to the scheme of amalgamation involving merger by absorption of Suzlon Global Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with Suzlon Energy as approved by the Board on 2 May 2024, to change the Appointed Date to 15 August 2024 or such other date as may be approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench from the earlier Appointed Date of 1 December 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

JSW Cement files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 4,000 crore via IPO

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

MVA meet: Thackeray bats for announcing CM face first; Pawar, Cong silent

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2024

When is Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024? Know date, significance, and more

Hindustan Zinc

Commodity major Hindustan Zinc offer for sale gets bids for Rs 3,150 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon